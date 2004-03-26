Bush Bangs Drum for Broadband

President George W. Bush pushed for "affordable access to broadband technology by 2007," in a speech Friday morning at the state fairgrounds in Albuquerque, N. M.



"We ought to have affordable access and then we ought to have more choices," the president said. "The more choices there are, the lower the prices will be." Bush also took a stand against taxing access to high-speed pipes.



"The Congress must not tax access to broadband technology if we want to spread it around," Bush said. The spread of broadband ultimately will benefit education in the U.S., he said.



“The president has set out a bold vision for broadband investment and deployment over the next four years," said FCC Chairman Michael Powell, responding to the speech. "I look forward to working with my commission colleagues, Congress and the administration to deliver on this vision for the American people. Universal and affordable access to broadband is vital to the health and future growth of our economy.”