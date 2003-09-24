Bush Backs Powell on Ownership Dereg

President George W. Bush Monday gave a vote of confidence to embattled

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell for the agency's

recent relaxation of broadcast-ownership rules.

"I support what Michael Powell did," Bush said in an interview with Fox

News Channel's Brit Hume. "He took a long, deliberative look and a lengthy process about

what was fair and not fair, and we supported his actions."

Bush, however, didn't commit to vetoing congressional legislation that would

rewrite all or part of the FCC's new regimen. "There's always a chance before

Congress finally acts ... to see if we can come up with an accommodation that

meets everybody's interests," he said.

White House aides have told Congress they would recommend a veto of

legislation now working its way through Capitol Hill that would rescind the

FCC's decisions.