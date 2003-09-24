Bush Backs Powell on Ownership Dereg
President George W. Bush Monday gave a vote of confidence to embattled
Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell for the agency's
recent relaxation of broadcast-ownership rules.
"I support what Michael Powell did," Bush said in an interview with Fox
News Channel's Brit Hume. "He took a long, deliberative look and a lengthy process about
what was fair and not fair, and we supported his actions."
Bush, however, didn't commit to vetoing congressional legislation that would
rewrite all or part of the FCC's new regimen. "There's always a chance before
Congress finally acts ... to see if we can come up with an accommodation that
meets everybody's interests," he said.
White House aides have told Congress they would recommend a veto of
legislation now working its way through Capitol Hill that would rescind the
FCC's decisions.
