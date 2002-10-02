Bush backs Amber

At a White House Conference on Missing and Exploited Children Wednesday,

President George W. Bush asked the Department of Justice to create an Amber Alert

coordinator position to oversee the implementation of national standards for the

program. He also said $10 million from existing funds will be earmarked for

Amber Alert training programs.

The alert -- in which broadcasters and law enforcement team up to get the word out

on missing children -- was started in the president's home state of Texas in 1996.

Bush also voiced support for Amber Alert legislation introduced by Sen.

Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-Texas).