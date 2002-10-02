Bush backs Amber
At a White House Conference on Missing and Exploited Children Wednesday,
President George W. Bush asked the Department of Justice to create an Amber Alert
coordinator position to oversee the implementation of national standards for the
program. He also said $10 million from existing funds will be earmarked for
Amber Alert training programs.
The alert -- in which broadcasters and law enforcement team up to get the word out
on missing children -- was started in the president's home state of Texas in 1996.
Bush also voiced support for Amber Alert legislation introduced by Sen.
Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-Texas).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.