Bush Assistant Joins NBC

NBC has reached deep into the Washington power corridor for the executive who will run the communications arm of the company as it closes in on the completion of its merger with Vivendi Universal.

Anna Perez, mostly recently deputy assistant to the president and counselor for communications for National Security Advisor Condoleeza Rice, was named executive vice president of communications for NBC on Thursday. She replaces Patricia Steele, who held the post for almost two years. Steele will stay on through a transition period.

Previously, Perez was general manager, corporate communications, for Chevron and before that served stints at Disney and Creative Artists Agency in Los Angeles. "There couldn’t be a more exciting time to join NBC, as it prepares to become one of the world’s largest and most dynamic media companies," Perez said.

