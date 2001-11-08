Bush adviser skeds Hollywood sit-down

President Bush's top political adviser will hold a Hollywood summit with showbiz executives on Sunday, seeking their help to boost America's morale and craft the government's message for its war on terrorism.

Reuters reports about 40 film and television studio chieftains have been invited to the summit with Bush aide Karl Rove in Beverly Hills.

The meeting follows a similar session last month between White House officials and television executives on how to enhance the nation's image abroad and the government's message to its own citizens. "It's part of our continuing outreach to the entertainment community," White House spokeswoman Jennifer Millerwise told Reuters.

No firm agenda has been revealed for the confab.