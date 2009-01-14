Bush Address Pushes Back Peterson's Final "CSI"
CBS isn't letting President George W. Bush's farewell TV address cut into its prime time schedule, particularly since that includes William Peterson's much-promoted final episode on CSI.
CBS said Wednesday that it would air the lineup in its entirety Jan. 15 following the president's 15-minute speech at 8 p.m.
That means CSI won't start until 9:15, CBS let everybody know in a programming advisory. The night starts off--well, after the president--with a repeat of the episode that introduces Peterson's replacement, Laurence Fishburne.
