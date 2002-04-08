Burns: Nominee battle could stall other issues

Conrad Burns, former broadcaster and ranking Republican on the Senate

Communications Subcommittee, called on Minority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.)

to end the political fray over the vacant Federal Communications Commission

seat.

'We've got a little war going on over there, and we've got to take care of

that this week,' the Montana Republican said during an NAB 2002 congressional

breakfast in Las Vegas.

Burns quickly laughed off such a quick turnaround, but he made it clear that

a fight over filling the empty Democratic seat could stall key public-policy

decisions over spectrum management, media ownership and digital TV if the

appointment remains snagged.

Lott has vowed to block the appointment of Jonathan Adelstein, an aide to

Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) in response to the defeat of Lott

confidant Charles Pickering for a federal judgeship.

Although Burns said he wants the fight to be resolved quickly, he also used

the opportunity to stump for his own candidate, Montana public-service

commissioner Bob Rowe. 'The competition for that spot is very much in play,' he

said.

Adelstein was the compromise pick for the seat after lawmakers previously

blocked Rowe and other leading candidates due to various political disputes.

Daschle, for instance, has been loath to appoint a Burns-favored pick.

Another leading candidate whose fortunes may have been resurrected is Andrew

Levin, aide to Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.). Levin's appointment, however, has

been opposed by Senate Commerce Committee chairman Ernest Hollings

(D-S.C.).