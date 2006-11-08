Burns Loses, Says AP, Others

AP, CNN and others are calling the Montana Senate race for Democrat Jon Tester over former broadcaster and incumbent Senator Conrad Burns (R-Mon.)

If so, that would be a loss for broadcasting, says NAB President David Rehr. It could also mean the loss of Senate control to the Democrats.

Tester's victory would make the split 50 Democrats, 49 Republicans, with only the Virginia race undecided and Democrat Jim Webb up by seven thousand votes, with som absentees yet to be counted. That means who controls the Senate probably won't be known until several weeks from now, after an almost certain recount in Virginia, where there were reports of some poll problems.

