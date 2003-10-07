Burns to Headline MSTV Fall Conference
Sen. Conrad Burns (R-Mont.), chairman of the Communications Subcommittee, will be the luncheon speaker at The Association for Maximum Service Television’s (MSTV) fall conference Oct. 23 at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Washington, D.C.
Also appearing will be Liberty Corp. president Jim Keelor, Cox Television president Andrew Fisher and numerous Federal Communications Commission and Capitol Hill aides and Washington lobbyists.
