Burns to Head News at WNBC

WNBC New York has named Vickie Burns its VP of news and content, effective immediately. Burns comes from WRC Washington, where she was VP of news. Both WNBC and WRC are owned by NBC Universal.

Burns will “manage the distribution of that content across multiple platforms,” according to WNBC. President and General Manager Frank Comerford said, "Vickie's energy, creativity and journalistic skills are the perfect mix to ensure WNBC's leadership in the New York market.”

Her predecessor, Dan Forman, is leaving WNBC to pursue opportunities in digital media.