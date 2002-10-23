Burns , Forsyte rate for PBS
PBS appears to have scored with its showcase of Ken Burns fare and its new
take on The Forsyte Saga.
PBS shows that are aired on the same night, which include Ken
Burns American Stories and Masterpiece Theatre, are averaging a 2.0 Nielsen
Media Research rating for the first five weeks of its season. That's up 18
percent over the same period last year.
