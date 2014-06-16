Burns to Become WHDH-WLVI Boston General Manager

Robert “Bubba” Burns, general sales manager of WHDH-WLVI Boston, will take over as general manager of the Sunbeam Television stations Sept. 1. He’s spent seven years with Sunbeam.

Chris Wayland, current VP and general manager in Boston, moves up to executive VP and general manager of Sunbeam, which owns the Boston pair and WSVN Miami.

Robert Leider, WSVN executive VP and general manager, shifts to a VP and consulting role at Sunbeam Sept. 1.

WHDH-WLVI is an NBC-CW pair. WSVN is a Fox affiliate.