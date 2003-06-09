Burns backs 35% cap
Sen. Conrad Burns (R-Mont.), chairman of the Senate Communications
Subcommittee, said Monday that he backs legislation to return the national broadcast-TV-ownership cap to 35% of television households.
Speaking to reporters after a luncheon-panel discussion at the National Show in Chicago, Burns predicted that legislation to retain the 35% limit would
pass both his subcommittee and the full Commerce Committee.
He declined to forecast the outcome of a vote by the entire Senate.
Last week, the Federal Communications Commission, under court order to rethink
the ownership cap, raised the limit to 45% of U.S. TV
households.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.