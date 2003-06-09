Burns backs 35% cap

Sen. Conrad Burns (R-Mont.), chairman of the Senate Communications

Subcommittee, said Monday that he backs legislation to return the national broadcast-TV-ownership cap to 35% of television households.

Speaking to reporters after a luncheon-panel discussion at the National Show in Chicago, Burns predicted that legislation to retain the 35% limit would

pass both his subcommittee and the full Commerce Committee.

He declined to forecast the outcome of a vote by the entire Senate.

Last week, the Federal Communications Commission, under court order to rethink

the ownership cap, raised the limit to 45% of U.S. TV

households.