Burnett: Survivor will thrive

Mark Burnett insists viewers will still flock to his upcoming Survivor: Africa, debuting Oct. 11, even while people seem to be tuning out reality series since the terrorist attacks.

Some observers believe watching reality TV's brand of dramatic situations is uncomfortable in light of the true drama currently unfolding. Speaking on a Wednesday conference call, Burnett said he thinks "Survivor is in a whole different category than the other reality shows.after the first three minutes of watching people will be saying `they're back!'."

He does understand that Survivor "is just a TV show" and said the tragedy has deeply affected him.

Burnett promises he'll reveal the location of the fourth installment of Survivor in the next couple of weeks.

- Susanne Ault