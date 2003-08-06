Burnett signs with WBTV
Reality producer Mark Burnett has signed an exclusive two-year deal to
develop and produce scripted programs for Warner Bros. Television, WBTV
president Peter Roth said Wednesday.
"Mark’s success and storytelling ability in the reality-television genre is
unparalleled," Roth said. "We believe he will create equally compelling and
innovative scripted programming."
Conrad Riggs, Burnett’s producing partner, will continue to work with Burnett
on development of scripted shows, as well as on oversight of all of Burnett’s
reality projects.
Besides producing CBS’ Survivor, Burnett also produced NBC’s The
Restaurant and The WB Television Network’s Boarding House: North Shore this summer.
He is in preproduction on NBC’s The Apprentice for January.
Both Burnett and Riggs are represented by Creative Artists Agency.
