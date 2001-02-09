Burnett is Emmy material

Survivor producer Mark Burnett is now eligible for an Emmy.

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences voted last week to create two new primetime categories that will open the door for the sudden wave of reality programming. The two new categories are aimed at nonfiction programming that "depict people and or events in dramatic circumstances with the primary intent to entertain." Just one catch: both new awards won't be handed out during the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 16. Rather both awards will be revealed during the Sept. 8 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

- Joe Schlosser