Burnett boosts big CBS ratings

Led by a Carol Burnett special, CBS posted banner ratings on Monday night.

The network's four Monday night comedies all scored record ratings and special The Carol Burnett Show: Show Stoppers attracted CBS's largest 10-11 p.m. ET/PT ratings in over 10 years. CBS, which won the night in every major ratings category, also scored its best Monday night results excluding sports since 1996.

CBS averaged 22.6 million viewers, a 7.7 rating/18 share in adults 18-49 and a 14.3/21 in households for the night, according to Nielsen Media Research fast-national data. Burnett's highlight show averaged a whopping 29.5 million viewers and a 9.4/23 in adults 18-49.

King of Queens led off the night at 8 p.m. with its most-watched episode ever, attracting 16.4 million viewers. Yes, Dear followed with its most-watched episode (16.6 million viewers) and Everybody Loves Raymond scored its best-ever results in adults 18-49 (8.8/20), total viewers (24.3 million) and households (15.3/22).

At 9:30, Becker also scored its best-ever ratings with 20.2 million viewers and a 6.9/16 in adults 18-49.

While CBS had a record night, NBC and Fox continued to slug it out for the November sweeps adults 18-49 crown. Fox's Monday night duo of Boston Public and Ally McBeal topped NBC's lineup of Weakest Link, Third Watch and Crossing Jordan (5.4 rating vs. 4.4 rating) in the key demo.

Fox came into the final Monday of the sweeps holding a slim lead in adults 18-49 over NBC (5.1/13 vs. 5.0/13).

- Joe Schlosser