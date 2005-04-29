Burnett Beats Himself

Survivor: Palau’s Koror tribe Thursday voted off Donald Trump’s The Apprentice.

The two powerful Mark Burnett-produced reality series went head-to-head for the first time on the first night of the May sweeps, because of scheduling shifts created by President Bush’s prime time news conference.

CBS posted an across-the-board win on the strength of Survivor and CSI, which defeated NBC’s ER.

At 9, airing an hour later than usual in the East, Survivor handily beat The Apprentice in viewers (21.21 million vs. 12.42 million) by 71%. It led by 42% in adults 18-49 (7.8 rating/20 share vs. a 5.5/14), 10% in adults 18-34 (5.6/17 vs. 5.1/14), as well as 53% in adults 25-54 (9.5/22 vs. 6.2/14).

CSI (23.68 million viewers) defeated NBC’s ER (14.52 million) by 63% at 10, including 26% in adults 18-49 (8.3/21 vs. 6.6/17), 9% in adults 18-34 (6.0/17 vs. 5.5/16) and 36% in adults 25-54 (10.2/23 vs. 7.5/17).

For the abbreviated 9-11 p.m. night of entertainment programming, CBS placed first in viewers (22.46 million), adults 18-49 (8.0/20), adults 18-34 (5.8/17) and adults 25-54 (9.9/22).