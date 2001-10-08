Burke to star in WB comedy
Former Designing Women and DAG star Delta Burke has resurfaced
once again.
Burke has signed to star in a comedy pilot for The WB Television Network from
co-owned Warner Bros. TV.
The comedy is set at a girls' prep school, and it will be produced by Ryan
Murphy, who created and produced former WB series
Popular.
