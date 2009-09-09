Burke Says Comcast Would Look at Complementary Content Acquisitions

Comcast chief operating officer Steve Burke gave some fleeting hope to deal brokers at an industry conference Wednesday, stating that the cable giant would take a hard look at content deals, while also saying Comcast has no plans to make make any transformational deals.

Burke, speaking at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media, Communications & Entertainment conference in Marina del Rey, Calif., said that while some companies have decided to separate their cable distribution business from their cable content holdings (a la Time Warner Inc. earlier this year), Comcast believes that the two can work harmoniously together.

He pointed to News Corp. and Liberty Media as successful content companies that also have distribution arms -- News Corp. with British Sky Broadcasting and Liberty with DirecTV.

