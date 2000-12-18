Burke Confident about Disney Talks

Comcast President Steve Burke is optimistic that the third-largest cable operator will complete carriage talks with Disney in two or three weeks, he told the Washington Metro Cable Club last week. The two have been in tough negotiations over whether Comcast systems have to carry Disney's new SoapNet channel and add the Disney Channel to basic tiers. Burke also outlined the rebuilding of the third-largest cable operator: "Nearly 95% of our company will be rebuilt by next year." Besides rebuilding, the company is focusing on four product offerings: Comcast Digital Cable, high-speed Internet access, Comcast@Home and video-on-demand. In 2002, Burke expects the company to focus on interactive television and advanced set-top boxes with electronic commerce capabilities. Comcast also is working toward closing by year-end its purchase of Home Team Sports, which airs Baltimore and Washington-based sports programming, particularly Orioles Major League Baseball.