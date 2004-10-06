Burke Chairs NCTA Show

Comcast Corp. chief operating officer Steve Burke will chair the 2005 National Show next April in San Francisco.

Burke met with the show’s steering committee this week in Philadelphia to lay out plans for the show, which runs April 3-6 at the Moscone Center. Among the planned tweaks: The convention will start earlier on Sunday and wrap up Tuesday night. In addition, the convention floor will open a day earlier, on Sunday. In previous years, a few events happened Sunday, but action got under way Monday morning and ran through Wednesday afternoon.

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association says it has already booked about two-thirds of the 145,000 square feet of floor space for the show. The NCTA show is the main gathering for the cable operators, programmers and technology companies. Since the California Cable & Telecommunications Association closed down its Western Show two years ago – the cable industry’s other major gathering -- NCTA is the sole major trade show for cable.