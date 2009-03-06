Burdick and Brady Named to NAB Board

Filed at 3:28 p.m. EST on March 6, 2009

Schurz Communications Senior V.P. Marci Burdick and Northwest Broadcasting/Eagle Creek Broadcasting President/CEO Brian Brady have been named to the NAB Television Board of Directors.

Burdick was appointed by chairman Jim Yager, CEO of Barrington Broadcast Group. She fills the seat vacated by the retirement of Bill Peterson of E.W. Scripps Company.

Brady will represent the Fox Television Affiliate Board and replaces WCOV Montgomery (Ala.) President David Woods, whose term expired.