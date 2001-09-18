Burchill to head ad software firm

Former Petry Media chairman and CEO Thomas F. Burchill has been named chairman and CEO of New York-based MITRA Technologies, a provider of broadcast advertising software to manage traffic, billing, sales, and program rights.

MITRA, which stands for Maximizing Internet, Television and Radio Advertising, was founded by Steve Basu four years ago. "Tom Burchill brings a wealth of business building experience in both the cable and broadcasting sectors to MITRA and we are delighted to have the benefit of his leadership skills," Basu said in announcing the appointment.

Burchill ran Petry for nine years before leaving this summer and still has an equity stake in the rep firm. Prior to joining Petry, Burchill was the first CEO of Lifetime Television, the cable network. - Steve McClellan