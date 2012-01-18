Bunting Named WKRG GM

Mark Bunting, WKRG Mobile's director of revenue, has been named vice president and general manager at the Media General station. He succeeds Joe Goleniowski, who has retired, and reports to Gene Kirkconnell, leader of the Alabama Broadcast Group and president/general manager of WVTM Birmingham.

Bunting had been director of revenue for WKRG, a CBS affiliate, since 2007. He joined WKRG as a radio sales manager and account executive in 1986 and was promoted to national sales manager for the television station in 2001.

"Mark is a proven professional and a popular, involved community leader," said Kirkconnell. "I am excited that Mark will continue to bring his passion and experience in this new role to help make his hometown an even better place to live."