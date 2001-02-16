Bully year for political TV ad bucks

It was a banner campaign year for political ad bucks in 2000, north of $800 million.

That's up about 60% from 1998's record take. According to the Alexandria, Va.-based Campaign Media Analysis Group, politicos spent $760 million on TV stations in the top 75 markets. Evan Tracey, president of CMAG, says he's comfortable estimating that total political spending was probably another 10% to 15% on top of that, or between $835 million and $875 million.

But for the first time, presidential contenders didn't spend a nickel on the big four broadcast networks.

- Dan Trigoboff