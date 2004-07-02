Bulgaria Brews Coffee Machine TV

Bulgaria's Nova TV has bought the rights to the Camera Cafe' TV format from Granada International, as have Israel's Positive Productions and the Ukraine's New Channel.

The three will produce their own steaming hot cups of the scripted comedy, which takes a coffee-machine's-eye-view of the workplace, from furtive office romances, to infighting to the "rumors, gossip, bitching and whinging" (whinging?) all fixed in the "pitiless gaze," of a coffee machine surveillance camera.

Granada says the main characters are easily translated across culture, pointing to the "instantly recognizable types" that include "depressed managers, slick marketing guys, back-stabbing executives, and gossipy secretaries.

The original format is from French producer CALT Productions.