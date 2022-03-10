‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Joining Fuse's Lineup Starting October 1

The iconic series Buffy The Vampire Slayer will appear on Fuse starting October 1.

Fuse, a Latino owned media company aimed at younger viewers, obtained rights to the series through a licensing deal with Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution that covers all seven seasons of Buffy, which marks its 25th anniversary on Thursday.

Buffy originally ran from 1997 to 2003 on the WEB and UPN and embodied the empowerment of young women. The show is currently available on Disney's Hulu streaming service.

The series stars Sarah Michelle Gellar as a high school student who discovers she is the Slayer, responsible for fighting off supernatural monsters and other threats.

David Boreanaz, James Marsters, Alyson Hannigan, Seth Green, Anthony Steward Head, Nicholas Brendon, Charisma Carpenter, Emma Caulfield and Michelle Trachtenberg also starred. ■