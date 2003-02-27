Buffy to slay no more

After seven years, the TV world will end for Buffy the Vampire Slayer after this season.

The show's future has been shaky all year, but star Sarah Michelle Gellar

finally confirmed to creator Joss Whedon that she would not return, and that was

the final nail in the show's coffin, so to speak.

Neither UPN nor Buffy creator Joss Whedon will discuss what happens

next for the Buffy franchise, but with Gellar officially exiting the show and The WB Television Network uncertain about whether it will

return Buffy spinoff Angel, Whedon might have an unplanned vacation

coming up.

Both Whedon and UPN are interested in another Buffy spinoff, but it

is unlikely that Whedon would be ready with something by this fall.

Another Whedon show, Firefly,

was canceled by Fox earlier this year.