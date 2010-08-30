Buffalo Murder Suspect Turns Self In At WIVB

Riccardo McCray, a prime suspect in the murders of four people outside a Buffalo, N.Y. restaurant Aug. 14, turned himself in at WIVB Buffalo headquarters the afternoon of Aug. 25. McCray was brought in by community activist Darnell Jackson and Bishop Perry Davis from the Stop the Violence Foundation. According to the LIN station, the two activists requested that the suspect surrender in the presence of WIVB senior correspondent Rich Newberg.

McCray presumably felt he would not get a fair shake if he went directly to the police.

Darnell Jackson told the station, "I was contacted by his family last night and they was (sic) concerned about his well being. He didn't trust nobody (sic) but me and I agreed to have himself turned into me."

McCray was later charged with four counts of murder.

LIN owns WIVB, a CBS affiliate, and WNLO, a CW outlet, in DMA No. 52. WIVB is the market leader in Buffalo TV revenue.

WIVB President/General Manager Chris Musial said McCray's actions underscored the bond of trust viewers have with WIVB. "There is a trust factor between the community and our reporters, photographers, anchors and producers that is a result of hard work and commitment to community service and getting the job done correctly," he said. "Rich Newberg and the News 4 Team exhibited the utmost care and attention to detail from the very first moments of the tragedy that began in the early morning hours at the City Grill, continued through the exhaustive coverage leading to the surrender of McCray and will be ongoing to the final investigation results and legal outcome."