Buena Vista's vision of Aphrodite

, Aphrodite Jones, a reality project to premiere in June.

It will trail Jones, a best-selling author, solving real-life open case crimes, which in the past have become the source for her novels. Jones is best known for writing All She Wants, an exploration into the life of Brandon Teena, which later became the film Boys Don't Cry.

Aphrodite will go into production this spring. Joining Jones in her investigations will be an investigator, police psychologist, an ex-district attorney and a journalist. Other books by Jones are Cruel Sacrifice and Della's Web. "So many shows report crimes after they happen, but Aphrodite Jones is different because she brings closure to cases that have been unsolved or have fallen through the cracks," says Chris Sloan, USA's senior vice president. - Susanne Ault