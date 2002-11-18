Buena Vista's Brady goes all out next fall

The ABC owned-and-operated stations have renewed The Wayne Brady Show

for the 2003-04 season, Buena Vista Television President Janice Marinelli said last week, and will start selling the show nationally starting next fall.

After clearing the show in only 54% of the country this season, mostly on ABC O&Os and other stations willing to give the show good time slots, BVT believes Brady

has enough of a track record to be taken wide, much like a theatrical movie that starts in big cities and then moves out to the hinterlands.

"Our first-season limited-rollout strategy for The Wayne Brady Show

has given us the ability to successfully establish the show with our core launch stations," Marinelli said. Buena Vista and ABC are both units of the Walt Disney Co.

Since its launch in September, the show has averaged a 2.2 rating/7 share in households, according to Nielsen weighted metered-market ratings. That is the highest average national household rating of all other new syndicated talk shows, except King World's Dr. Phil.

There are some caveats to those numbers, though. Brady

on average loses three share points, or 30%, off its lead-in and is down 12% from programs in equivalent time slots a year ago, according to Nielsen. On the other hand, Brady

performs well in the younger female demographic, according to BVT Senior Vice President of Strategic Research Lloyd Komesar.

In some markets, Brady

achieves a higher rating/share in the key female demographics than it does in households. For example, on ABC affiliate WCPO-TV Cincinnati in October, the show scored a 3.0/12 in households, a 3.0/22 in women 18-34 and a 3.0/24 in women 18-49 in its 10 a.m. time slot.

On KTRK-TV Houston, an ABC O&O, "we delivered a 3.9 household rating for the October book and a 3.5 in the women 18-49 demographic," says Komesar. "This tells you the audience is very pure and is demographically concentrated with the audience advertisers crave. What is going to help us going forward is Wayne's ability to get traction with the key younger demos very early in his launch."

Brady

is produced by Enjoy the Ride Productions Ltd., executive-produced by Robert Morton and Bernie Brillstein.