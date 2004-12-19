Buena Vista Names Programming SVP

Roni Selig has been named senior vice president of current programming and East Coast development for Buena Vista Productions.

In the newly created position, Selig will develop new East Coast-based programs as well as help oversee production for Buena Vista’s three shows produced in New York City: Live with Regis and Kelly, Who Wants to be a Millionaire and The Tony Danza Show.

The timing is right given that the New York City Council has just has just added another 5% tax credit (on top of a 10% break) for New York-based productions.

Selig will report to Gwynne Thomas, BVP’s executive vice president of programming.

Selig comes to Buena Vista from Oxygen Media, where she oversaw production of The Isaac Mizrahi Show and executive produced Free Ride with Greta Gaines, Gayle King Can Talk to Anyone, Pure Oxygen and Sex Lives on Videotape.

Selig is not a newcomer to the Disney family, however. She has been a senior producer on ABC’s The View and a line producer on Good Morning America. Selig also executive produced of Warner Bros.’ The Rosie O’Donnell Show and was a senior producer on Universal’s The Pat Bullard Show.