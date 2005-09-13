Buena Vista Names New Top Lawyer

Michael Thornton has replaced Robert Mendez as head of business and legal affairs for Buena Vista Television.

Supervising a team of attorneys and contract administrators, Thornton, serving as executive VP, will provide legal oversight for the division, encompassing syndication, video-on-demand, pay-per-view, pay TV and wireless businesses. His responsibilities include negotiating licensing deals and strategic partnerships, as well as production, talent and distribution agreements

Thornton comes to BVT from Direct TV, where he has served as senior VP of programming acquisitions since 1999. Previously, he was VP of programming for MediaOne, having begun as an attorney and agent.