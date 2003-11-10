Buena Vista Eyes Daytime Danza

Buena Vista Television hopes Tony Danza will be the boss of daytime TV.

The syndicator is rolling out a talk show hosted by the former star of Who's the Boss and Taxi for fall 2004.

"Tony Danza is a long-time favorite in American entertainment," BVT Janice Marinelli said. "He's very likable and resonates with today's audiences, particularly women, which is really the keystone to success in daytime television."

The show is likely to replace The Wayne Brady Show, which has been averaging a 0.9 in Nielsen Media Research's national household ratings, should Buena Vista decide to take Brady off the air.

Danza has spent the past eight years touring the country and performing in a live stage show. He just released his debut album, The House I Live In.