Buena Vista eyes bunch of Brady

Disney's Buena Vista Television is looking to take out a second ABC primetime

series in daytime syndication.

Sources say Buena Vista, which is bringing out Who Wants to Be a

Millionaire? in syndication next fall, is also looking to give Whose Line

Is It Anyway? co-star Wayne Brady a shot with daytime audiences

too.

The syndicated show is said to be similar to Brady's primetime comedy sketch

show that aired briefly over the summer on ABC.

Sources say the show is aimed for next fall.

The network still has more episodes of The Wayne Brady Show in the can

for a potential midseason run, ABC executives say.

Both Buena Vista and ABC executives had no comment on Brady's potential

syndication plans.