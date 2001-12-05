Buena Vista eyes bunch of Brady
Disney's Buena Vista Television is looking to take out a second ABC primetime
series in daytime syndication.
Sources say Buena Vista, which is bringing out Who Wants to Be a
Millionaire? in syndication next fall, is also looking to give Whose Line
Is It Anyway? co-star Wayne Brady a shot with daytime audiences
too.
The syndicated show is said to be similar to Brady's primetime comedy sketch
show that aired briefly over the summer on ABC.
Sources say the show is aimed for next fall.
The network still has more episodes of The Wayne Brady Show in the can
for a potential midseason run, ABC executives say.
Both Buena Vista and ABC executives had no comment on Brady's potential
syndication plans.
