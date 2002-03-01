This Bud's for HD

Over the past 50 years, Bud Greenspan's Olympic Games highlight packages have

become something of a gold standard. Because the documentaries have been

film-based, they've had a cinematic feel beyond traditional video.

But for the Salt Lake Winter Games, Greenspan for the first time turned to

video -- in the form of high-definition television -- with eight crews using Panasonic Consumer Electronics Co. "AH-HDC27 VariCam"

HD cameras.

Greenspan and his production company, Cappy Productions, are now in the

editing process (which involves Panasonic "AJ-HD150" studio VTRs) to create a

documentary that will air on Showtime in the fall.