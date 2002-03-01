Trending

This Bud's for HD

By

Over the past 50 years, Bud Greenspan's Olympic Games highlight packages have
become something of a gold standard. Because the documentaries have been
film-based, they've had a cinematic feel beyond traditional video.

But for the Salt Lake Winter Games, Greenspan for the first time turned to
video -- in the form of high-definition television -- with eight crews using Panasonic Consumer Electronics Co. "AH-HDC27 VariCam"
HD cameras.

Greenspan and his production company, Cappy Productions, are now in the
editing process (which involves Panasonic "AJ-HD150" studio VTRs) to create a
documentary that will air on Showtime in the fall.