Bud on the mend

Paxson Communications Corp. chairman Bud Paxson was in intensive care after surgery
last week, but he is said to be recovering nicely. He spent two days in the
hospital for elective knee surgery.

A company spokeswoman was mum on the topic, but others said the procedure was
long planned and relatively minor. "He's as healthy as a horse," said one source
close to Paxson, 67.