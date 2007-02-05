Bud Light Spots Top TiVo's Super Bowl List

Two humorous spots from brewer Anheuser-Busch were the most-viewed Super Bowl commercials among TiVo viewers, according to audience measurement data from the digital video recorder (DVR) supplier.

Bud Light's "Language Course with Carlos Mencia" and "Rock Paper Scissors" headed TiVo's Top 10 list, which is prepared using aggregated, anonymous, second-by-second audience measurement data about how TiVo subscribers watched the game. The analysis, based on a sample of 10,000 anonymous TiVo households, gauges the interest in programming content by measuring the percentage of the TiVo audience watching in “play” speed.

Two "user-generated" spots for Doritos also made TiVo's Top 10, which also included a much-touted spot for insurer Nationwide that featured erstwhile rapper Kevin Federline and a Schick ad that has been airing nationally for weeks.

The TiVo audience measurement analysis showed that TiVo households on average utilized the Trick Play features – pausing, rewinding, fast forwarding during live broadcasts – an average of 109 times during the game, a slight uptick from 100 times for last year's contest.

This Super Bowl was the first time subscribers were able to download their favorite commercials to their TiVo box via the Internet using its "Product Watch" service, which allowed viewers to use the TiVo interface to find their favorite ad online and record it to a broadband-enabled TiVo unit. Participating advertisers included Anheuser-Busch, Chrysler, Emerald Nuts, Fed Ex, GM, GoDaddy.com, Honda, Michelin, Nationwide, Sprint, and Taco Bell.

According to Todd Juenger, VP/GM of Audience Research and Measurement for TiVo, one interesting finding this year was that there didn't seem to be any controversial plays that caused TiVo users to frantically rewind the action, such as Ben Roethlisberger's disputed touchdown run last year.

"In years past, there have been big plays that caused giant spikes [in Trick Play usage]," says Juenger. "This year, there wasn't anything like that."

TiVo's Top 10:

1. Bud Light: Language Course with Carlos Mencia

2. Bud Light: Rock Paper Scissors 3. FedEx: Don’t Judge 4. Nationwide: Kevin Federline Rollin’ VIP 5. Doritos Crash the Super Bowl 6. CareerBuilder: Office Jungle 7. Blockbuster: Mouse 8. Doritos Crash The Super Bowl: Checkout Girl 9. Chevrolet: Everybody Loves a Chevy 10. Schick: Quarto Science