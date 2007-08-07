Bud Collins Joins ESPN

Veteran NBC Tennis analyst Bud Collins joined ESPN and will hold court at Grand Slam events the Australian Open, the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships starting next year.

Collins, known for his incisive commentary and flamboyant wardrobe, will also report on this year's U.S. Open on SportsCenter, ESPNEWS and ESPN Radio, as well as other tennis news throughout the year.

Collins has been a sports journalist with the Boston Globe since 1963, worked for CBS from 1968-72 and became a fixture on NBC, particularly its Wimbledon coverage, with Dick Enberg, from 1972-2007.