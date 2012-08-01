Bud Brown Takes Over Bonten Stations in Texas

Bud Brown, who retired as president and general manager at WWL New Orleans in June, was named vice president and general manager of Bonten Media Group's KTXS-KTES Abilene and KTXE San Angelo, Texas. He starts Aug. 13.

Abilene is DMA No. 164 and San Angelo is DMA No. 197.

"Bud Brown will provide outstanding leadership for our Abilene and San Angelo, Texas, operations," said Randy Bongarten, chairman and CEO of Bonten Media Group. "His background not only in general management but also marketing makes Bud an excellent fit for our company. We are fortunate to be able to attract an individual with Bud's track record of creativity and success."

Brown's career at Belo involved general manager duties in Spokane and Tulsa, along with New Orleans. In June, Belo announced that Tod Smith, president and general manager of WVEC Norfolk, was taking over WWL, with Brown retiring.

"I am pleased to be joining Bonten Media Group and their distinguished team in Abilene," said Brown. "I look forward to working with the staff to continue its well deserved reputation of excellence."