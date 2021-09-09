Bucs-Cowboys Kicks Off NFL Season on NBC

Super Bowl champs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Dallas Cowboys to start the NFL season Sept. 9. NBC has the game. Coverage kicks off at 7 p.m. ET under the Sunday Night Football banner, and the game begins at 8:20 ET.

The game happens at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

NFL games continue Sunday, Sept. 12. Sunday Night Football has the Los Angeles Rams versus the Chicago Bears that night.

The Buccaneers, who were 11-5 last season, faced the 14-2 Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in February. The Bucs, led by quarterback Tom Brady, won 31-9.

NBC has the Super Bowl later this season.