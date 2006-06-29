Bucco Wins DuMont Award
Katz informercial and direct response guru Chickie Bucco has been named Dumont Broadcaster of the year by New Jersey's Montclair State University.
The award goes to a distinguished broadcaster and is named after college benefactor and TV pioneer Allen B. DuMont.
Bucco is president of Katz Direct, which lines up long-form advertisers for 350 of Katz Television Group’s clients.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.