Bucco Wins DuMont Award

Katz informercial and direct response guru Chickie Bucco has been named Dumont Broadcaster of the year by New Jersey's Montclair State University.

The award goes to a distinguished broadcaster and is named after college benefactor and TV pioneer Allen B. DuMont.

Bucco is president of Katz Direct, which lines up long-form advertisers for 350 of Katz Television Group’s clients.