Buble Not Jazzed Over Jazzless Grammy Braodcast

Canadian singer Michael Buble is complaining that the Grammy awards telecast, Feb. 11 on CBS, will not include the winner in the best traditional jazz category.



Buble is nominated, but says that isn't the reason he is miffed over its absence from the TV screen. In fact, he says that he voted for Tony Bennett and thinks he should win.



"I'm extremely honored to have been nominated for a Grammy in the Best Traditional Jazz category," he said in a statement. "I did indeed make my feelings known that the category should be broadcast live during the award ceremony.



"This category honors the interpreters of some of the greatest songs ever written. There are millions of people like me who love and respect this music."