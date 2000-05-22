BT gets approval for U.S. Intelsat link
British Telecom's North American unit won permission to purchase satellite transmission capacity directly from Intelsat, rather than relying on Comsat as the middleman.
The FCC last week exempted BT from government rules barring foreign Intelsat resellers from direct access to Intelsat's U.S. capacity if they control 50% of their home country's designated Intelsat allotment.
