BSkyB gains in subs, revenues

British Sky Broadcasting Group's subscriber count grew by 538,000 to 5.25 million in the last six months of 2000.

BSkyB reported a loss of $389 million for the six months ended Dec. 31 on Wednesday, with its direct-to-home revenues increasing 33% to $1.07 billion over the same period in 1999. Its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was up by 55% to $116 million.

Total subscriber revenue grew by 26% to $1.3 billion over the same period one year earlier. - Richard Tedesco