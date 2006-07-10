Bruckheimer, Moonves Saluted

The Museum of Television & Radio has selected producer Jerry Bruckheimer and CBS Corp. President and CEO Leslie Moonves as honorees for its annual gala in Los Angeles.

Both will be honored for their work in the television industry at the gala on Oct. 30 at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. The event benefits the Museum and its various public and industry programs.

"Leslie is one of the most respected executives in the entertainment business. His success speaks to his personal integrity, innovative thinking, and business acumen," said MT&R President and CEO Pat Mitchell in a statement. "Jerry’s unique talent for finding great stories and bringing them to audiences in a visually compelling way has produced some of the most-watched programs on television today."