Bruce Springsteen, John Legend to Play at ‘Celebrating America’ Inauguration Event
Tom Hanks hosts primetime special
Bruce Springsteen, John Legend and Foo Fighters are among the acts who will perform in Celebrating America, the Jan. 20 primetime event celebrating the inauguration of Joe Biden as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President. ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC and PBS will air the event.
Tom Hanks hosts the two-hour special. Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will introduce segments. Biden and Harris will speak.
Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons and Jon Bon Jovi will also perform from what the organizers call “iconic locations across the country.”
Celebrating America “will showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild,” according to the Presidential Inaugural Committee.
