Brownout report due next week
The National Association of Hispanic Journalists is expected Monday to
release its annual "Network Brownout" report on coverage -- or, more to the point,
undercoverage -- of Hispanics and Hispanic issues on the major news networks,
identified by the group as ABC, CBS, NBC and Cable News Network.
Word has it that the report concludes that although the networks have made a
few improvements, there remain major problems with coverage.
One improvement is that in stories that do deal with Latino issues, the
number of Latinos actually interviewed for the stories has increased
considerably.
The NAHJ is also looking to increase the number of networks it surveys. It has so
far been limited by the number archived by the Vanderbilt University Television
Archives, but NAHJ communications director Joseph Torres says he would like to
add Fox News Channel, MSNBC and others.
