Browne Moves Up at Telemundo

The new head of Telemundo may be the best candidate for directing the

second-place Spanish-language broadcaster's assault on industry heavyweight

Univision. He has been the No. 2 at NBC Universal-owned Telemundo for two

years.

Don Browne, most recently the network's chief operating officer, took

over as president April 8. Former President/CEO Jim McNamara, who had run the

network for six years, exited at the end of his contract to pursue TV and film

opportunities.

Browne takes over just five weeks before Telemundo makes its upfront

pitch to advertisers to spend more on NBC-owned Telemundo. More than $1 billion

is at stake in the Hispanic upfront, and Telemundo's mission is simple:

persuade more viewers to make the switch.

Taking on Univision and its sister broadcast network Telefutura, Browne

says, is a daunting task. “It takes time to change habits and convince people

to go away from something they are familiar with,” he says. “But we are

chipping away.”

Season-to-date, Univision is averaging an 18.8 rating/30 share in prime

time (which Spanish-language broadcasters define as 7-11 p.m.) among Hispanic

households, versus Telemundo's 5.7/9. Telefutura is pacing at a 3.4/5.

Telemundo is growing, with prime time ratings up 3.6% over last season's, but

Univision is improving, too, with ratings up 11.2%, according to Nielsen Media

Research.

Controlling its programming pipeline is key to Telemundo's strategy.

Univision takes most of its fare, including wildly popular

novellas, from Mexican broadcaster Televisa.

To counter-program, Telemundo has ratcheted up original production, creating

U.S.-based novellas and co-producing some

shows in Latin America.

Before NBC ponied up $2.7 billion for the network in 2001, Telemundo

languished under several owners, including Sony and Liberty. With jointly owned

networks, backers are happy to take money out but reluctant to pour much in.

“Investments are for return,” says McNamara, “and eventually, you want to

realize that investment.”

In contrast, McNamara says, GE and NBC have plowed both time and money

into the network. “It was clear they believed in Telemundo and the potential

of the Spanish-language market,” he says.

The synergies play out on-air and behind the scenes. NBC tripled

Telemundo's prime time budget to $60 million the first year. NBC News helps

elevate Telemundo's news operation, and Telemundo shows get plugged on the

network and at Universal theme parks. Telemundo aired last summer's Athens

Olympics, the first time the games have been broadcast in the U.S. in Spanish.

Even Telemundo-owned stations benefited. In cities where both NBC and Telemundo

own stations, such as Miami and San Francisco, the stations have combined

operations.

Media buyers say Telemundo has made great strides, but there is still

room for improvement. “Telemundo has great ideas, but eventually, Univision

reproduces them better,” says Raquel Tomasino, executive VP/director of media

and strategic services for Hispanic-media buyer Castells & Associados.

“It is not because Univision's productions are better but they have the

equity with the Hispanic market.”

Browne has deep roots with Telemundo and NBC. He joined Telemundo in

2003 and helped guide the network and its stable of stations through the NBC

acquisition. He had arrived from NBC-owned WTVJ Miami, where he was

president/GM, and had a long run at NBC News, rising to the post of executive

VP.